Here's The Crack Team Of Super-Geniuses Google Invited To Hash Out The World's Top Problems

Google just hosted a series of super high-level talks and invited about 50 entrepreneurs, innovators, and scientists to the deluxe CordeValle resort in the mountains south of San Jose.It was called Google’s “Solve For X” conference, a series of talks where some of the smartest people in the world tried to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems.



Google invited them to introduce radical ideas for solving the world’s most complicated problems, like water scarcity and recycling electronics without creating hazardous waste.

But what’s the story behind the speakers? We’ve assembled a list of them for you, and what they specialize in.

Adrian Treuille is a Carnegie-Mellon computer science professor. Adrien Treuille is an Assistant Professor of computer science and robotics at Carnegie Mellon. One thread of Adrien's research seeks model-reduction approaches to complex phenomena such as animal morphology, human motion and large fluid systems. Adrien has won the NSF CAREER award, and was named one of the top 35 innovators under the age of 35 by Technology Review. Treuille spoke about collaborative science. Andreas Raptopoulos wants to revolutionise transportation with unmanned aerial vehicles. Andreas Raptopoulos is the founder and CEO of Matternet, which is launching a new transportation project using a network of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Previously, Andreas founded FutureAcoustic, a venture that developed a new platform for music that listens and reacts to the user's environment. Anthony Sutera specialises in wireless technology like magnetic induction — which powers wireless charging. Anthony Sutera has more than 20 years experience in creating and managing companies competing in the communications market. Sutera is currently the CEO of Chamtech Enterprises, a company holding several patents on its nano, spray-on antenna technology. Anthony founded Radeum Inc., DBA FreeLinc and was responsible for research and development and patent portfolio for the company's Near-field Magnetic Induction technology. Astro Teller is director of new projects for Google. Astro Teller, currently at Google, was the founding CEO and a current Director of Cerebellum Capital, Inc, an AI-based hedge fund management firm. Teller was also the founding CEO and a current Director of BodyMedia, Inc, a wearable body monitoring company. Teller did his Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from Carnegie Mellon University, where he was a recipient of the Hertz fellowship. He is also a novelist and a screenwriter. Babak Parviz specialises in nanotechnology. Babak Parviz is McMorrow Associate Professor of Innovation at the University of Washington. He received degrees in literature, physics and electrical engineering and after completing a postdoctoral fellowship in chemistry and chemical biology, he joined the University of Washington as a faculty member. His areas of research include nanotechnology, micro systems and biomedical devices. Daphne Preuss is a specialist in agriculture technology. Daphne Preuss is the co-Founder and CEO of Chromatin, Inc., a developer of renewable energy crop feed stocks. Daphne co-founded Chromatin after inventing synthetic biology technology that enables rapid improvements of crop characteristics. Prior to joining Chromatin, Daphne was a Professor at the University of Chicago and led a research laboratory in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She serves on the Board of the Biotechnology Industry organisation. Preuss earned her Ph.D. at MIT and performed postdoctoral work at Stanford. David Berry specialises in sustainability. David Berry is a Partner at Flagship Ventures and CEO of Essentient. He has founded several life science and sustainability ventures, including LS9, Joule Unlimited, Theracrine, Eleven Biotherapeutics, and Essentient. He received his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. from MIT, where he served as a member of the MIT Corporation - its Board of Trustees. Juan Enriquez is managing director of Excel Venture Management — and a well-traveled life sciences grandmaster. Juan Enriquez is the Managing Director of Excel Venture Management. He is also the author of As the Future Catches You, The Untied States of America, and Homo Evolutis. He helped found or guide more than a dozen tech start ups including Synthetic Genomics, Zip Car, Xcellerex, Activate Networks. Enriquez sailed around the world with Dr. J. Craig Venter on a sampling expedition that increased the number of known genes by 10X. He also negotiated a peace treaty with the Zapatista rebels in Mexico and was the Founding Director of the Harvard Life Sciences Project. Mathematician Kevin Dowling is working on stretchable electronics. Kevin Dowling is VP of R&D at MC10, where he specialises in high-performance 'stretchable electronics technology.' He was VP of Strategic Technologies for Philips colour Kinetics where he led the development of the company's lighting and control products. He was also Chief Robotics Engineer for PRI Automation and has been issued over 60 US patents. He received his BS in Mathematics, and MS and PhD degrees in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. Mary Lou Jepson is the mastermind behind the $100 laptop, the OLPC. Mary Lou Jepsen is the CEO and Founder of Pixel Qi Corporation. She co-founded One Laptop per Child and served as its Chief Technology Officer and the chief architect of the $100 laptop. She served on the faculty of MIT and was the CTO of Intel's Display Division. She also co-created the first computed holographic video system in the world at the MIT Media Lab. Michael Crow is the president of Arizona State University. During Michael Crow's tenure as president, ASU has established major new trans-disciplinary schools and research initiatives and tripled its research expenditures. Mike Cheiky is working on carbon-negative fuels that are good for the planet. Mike Cheiky is the President and Founder of CoolPlanet Energy Systems, which is developing carbon negative fuels. He is the only two-time World Economic Forum Pioneer in the Energy and Environment sector and has won numerous other awards including: the 2008 Strategic News Service Fire Starter Award and the 2007 Forbes List of Disruptive Technologists. Mir Imran started more than 20 companies specializing in medical technology. Mir Imran is CEO and Chairman of InCube Labs, a life sciences research lab. He's started as a med-tech entrepreneur in the late 1970s and has founded more than 20 companies since those early days. He's responsible for the first FDA-approved Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator. Neil Stephenson is a hugely popular author. Neal Stephenson is the author of 'The Baroque Cycle' (Quicksilver, The Confusion, and The System of the World) and the novels Cryptonomicon, The Diamond Age, Snow Crash, and Zodiac. Nicholas Negroponte founded Wired Magazine and the One Laptop Per Child program. Nicholas Negroponte founded the MIT Media Lab (1980), Wired Magazine (1990), and One Laptop per Child. He also wrote New York Times best-seller Being Digital and has funded 60 start ups, including Zagat, Sohu, Velti and Diapers.com. Omri Amirav-Drory works on synthetic biology projects. Omri Amirav-Drory is the founder & CEO of Genome Compiler Corp, a synthetic biology startup. Amirav-Drory was a Fulbright postdoctoral research fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine & HHMI, performing Neuroscience research using structural and synthetic biology methods. Amirav-Drory received his Ph.D in Biochemistry from Tel-Aviv university for Biochemical and Structural studies of membrane protein complexes involved in bio-energetics. Privahini Bradoo is working on startups that recycle metals from electronic waste. Privahini Bradoo is the Co-Founder and CEO of BioMine, a green mining start up aimed at recycling metals from electronic wastes. Prior to BioMine, Bradoo led the commercialization of several clean technology start ups, including LanzaTech and Microvi. Bradoo holds a PhD in Neuroscience from The University of Auckland and attended Harvard Business School as a Fulbright Scholar. Rob McGinnis is working on ways to convert salt water into fresh water. Rob McGinnis is Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Oasys. He invented the 'Oasys EO Desalination and Water Purification' processes. He specialises in desalination and water purification. He earned his B.A. and his PhD in Environmental Engineering at Yale University. Will Patrick works on Google's new projects and is an expert at water purification. Prior to Google, Will Patrick worked as a mechanical engineer and product developer in biomedical, solar and water purification start-ups in Uganda and India. Patrick received a mechanical engineering degree from Duke University including thesis work on energy harvesting from aerodynamics. Why is everyone here willing to work with Google? Check out all the awesome perks Google has at its offices →

