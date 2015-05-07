Here's the cover of Goldman Sachs Elevator's new book

John LeFevre, the man behind satirical twitter feed @GSElevator is JUST about to publish his first book, and he sent Business Insider a peak at the cover.
Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals is sure to have all of the same rude wit and snark as the feed itself. It will also, of course, come with a bit of drama. As you know, LeFevre lost his first book deal.
But he bounced back.
Let’s see what happens once Wall Street reads this baby.
