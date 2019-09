It’s not just the equities that are tanking today. Commodity futures are taking their fair share of a beating as well. Here are the five hardest hit so far today:

Heating Oil: $1.9873 / -3.20%

Crude Oil: $77.81 / -3.15%

Sugar: $23.64 / -3.11%

Oats: $217.00 / -2.91%

Coffee: $129.60 / -2.08%



