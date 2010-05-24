Here's The Clip Rand Paul Could Have Avoided By Going On 'Meet The Press'

In case you missed it yesterday, right wing Republican Kentucky Senate candidate Rand Paul was supposed to go on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”



But Politico reports that Karl Rove advised him to pull out of the appearance because he was hurting himself with too much exposure too fast.

So “Meet the Press” ran this segment instead, which, well, probably hurt him even more:



