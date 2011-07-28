Here's The Clip From "The Town" That GOP Leaders Used To Rally Members Behind The Boehner Plan

The Washington Post reported last night that GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-MD) showed this clip from the movie “The Town” to rally his caucus behind Speaker of the House John Boehner’s plan to raise the debt limit.



“I can’t tell you what it is, you can never ask me about it later, and we’re gonna hurt some people,” the Ben Affleck says in the scene. His compatriot (Jeremy Renner) simply responds, “Whose car we takin’?”

Watch the clip below:

