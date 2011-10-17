Here's The Chilling Blog Post That Driver Dan Wheldon Wrote For USA Today The Day Before His Death

Wheldon with his son after winning the Indy 500 in 2011

Photo: Twitter.com/DarrenRovell

Dan Wheldon, who died today after an IndyCar crash in Las Vegas, wrote about having car trouble in a blog post that was published by USA Today yesterday.The post is headlined, “Driver blog: Dan Wheldon frustrated with car in Las Vegas.”



In it, he worries about his race car inexplicibly being three miles per hour slower than he’d like it.

“It is incredibly frustrating, both for me and them. All the boys are working as hard as possible, but so far we haven’t pinpointed what it is.”

He also offered some predictions for the race:

“Honestly, if I can be fast enough early in the race to be able to get up there and latch onto those two, it will be pure entertainment. It’s going to be a pack race, and you never know how that’s going to turn out.”

The post was the second in a three-part series from Wheldon. The third post was supposed to “recap the race day.”

It’s a chilling and saddening read. But it gives you a look into his thoughts and frustrations on the eve of the race that would claim his life.

There’s absolutely no indication that his car trouble had anything to do with the tragic, 15-car wreck that took his life today.

