Global Production Is Now Bigger Than At Any Time In Human History

While all those double-dip fears continue to diminish, there are some remarkably bright signs about the global economy out there right now.



One comes from the Netherlands Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis (via Carpe Diem) and it highlights the fact that the global economy is now producing output at a greater level than it ever has in history.

Mark J Perry at Carpe Diem calls this a sign that the world has fully recovered. We’re not sure this will sit comfortably with the unemployed in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

From Carpe Diem:

