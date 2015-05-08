Here's the chart that shows the UK exit polls are rarely wrong

David Cameron. Photo: Toby Melville – WPA Pool /Getty.

After everyone thought the UK election was going to be incredibly close, exit polls put the Conservatives at 316 seats and Labour at 239.

If the official result reflects the polls, it’s a massive win for Conservative leader David Cameron.

This chart, by Channel 4 News producer Mike Deri Smith, shows the exit polls have been eerily accurate over the last three elections.

Why @mikederismith is a complete genius, in one chart. Graph showing how accurate previous #exitpolls have been pic.twitter.com/K94QRtNLVB — Jon Laurence (@jonlaurence) May 7, 2015

