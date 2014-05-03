Vin Diesel Gave A Dubai Princess A Muscle Car After Filming 'Fast & Furious 7'

Based on the images streaming out of Dubai, the cast and crew of “Fast and Furious 7” seems to have truly enjoyed their time filming in the bustling Arab emirate.

To show their appreciation, star Vin Diesel gifted Dubai princess Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with one of the black Dodge Challengers that have become synonymous with his “Dominic Toretto” character, according to Arabian Business.

The princess posted a photo of the car on Instagram. Diesel also included a signed CD, a postcard, and a handwritten note that read, “To my extended family in Dubai, thank you for the love…your friend always.”

The princess expressed her gratitude for the gift by posting, “Thank you @vindiesel for this wonderful gift, it was a great pleasure meeting you and your family.”

Based on the photo posted, the seemingly stock Challenger features red interior and exterior accents over a black base. The exact technical specifications of the gifted car have not been revealed, however, stock Challengers come available with a 5.7 litre Hemi V-8 pushing out 375 low-revving horsepower; making it the perfect stop light drag racer.

Here’s a closer look at the Dodge Challenger:

