Kobe Bryant Walked Into A Ferrari Dealership And Wrote A $329,000 Check For This Car Saturday

Kobe Bryant Walked Into A Ferrari Dealership And Wrote A $329,000 Check For This Car

Cork Gaines
The last time Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa nearly divorced, Kobe bought her what was dubbed the $4 million “apology ring.” This time, with divorce seemingly imminent, Kobe is buying himself toys, including a Ferrari 458 Italia.

According to TMZ.com’s sources, Kobe bought the new Ferrari over the weekend, and paid for the $329,000 car by simply writing a check.

Of course, keep in mind that Kobe makes a lot of money. According to Forbes.com, Kobe’s earnings last year (salary plus endorsements) exceeded $53 million. So this car represents just 0.6% of his annual income, or about 22 minutes of actual playing time.

The 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia has an MSRP of $230,000 so Kobe's must come with a lot of bells and whistles

The 4.5 liter V-8 engine has 570 horsepower

Surprisingly the sports car gets 18 miles per gallon on the highway

Although you will only get 12 miles per gallon in the city (we think Kobe will be fine)

At 6-foot-6, Kobe might not have a lot of legroom

But we bet that soft leather will feel nice on his knees

Kobe lived in Italy as a child, so it is no surprise he loves Italian cars

It is unknown what colour Kobe picked, but maybe Lakers gold would make sense

The 458 Italia can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, but we suspect nobody buys a Ferrari to go just 60 mph

The actual top speed is something in excess of 200 mph

