Kobe Bryant Walked Into A Ferrari Dealership And Wrote A $329,000 Check For This Car Saturday

The last time Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa nearly divorced, Kobe bought her what was dubbed the $4 million “apology ring.” This time, with divorce seemingly imminent, Kobe is buying himself toys, including a Ferrari 458 Italia.



According to TMZ.com’s sources, Kobe bought the new Ferrari over the weekend, and paid for the $329,000 car by simply writing a check.

Of course, keep in mind that Kobe makes a lot of money. According to Forbes.com, Kobe’s earnings last year (salary plus endorsements) exceeded $53 million. So this car represents just 0.6% of his annual income, or about 22 minutes of actual playing time.

