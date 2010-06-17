Here's The Bull Case On FedEx's "Weak" Earnings

This morning we noted how FedEx’s earnings outlook came in weaker than expectations, and for a while this seemed to be clipping the market.



Maybe it didn’t have more of an effect because there was less there than meets the eye.

Mike O’Rourke of BTIG explains what really happened. Basically, FedEx is ramping up costs again, after kamikaze cost cutting during the recession.

In reference to the broad economy, the FedEx news was a sheep in wolf’s clothing. For a year, we have talked about companies being lean and mean. As revenues have begun to return in the first half of 2010, the lean cost structure has helped margins and boosted profits. As the recovery progresses, companies will need to begin hiring again, increase capital expenditures and reinvest in their respective businesses. In short, they cannot plan for future growth using an organisation that has been cut to the bone. FedEx management used the term “strong” 15 times during the call. The reduced guidance was not the result of a poor business outlook. Instead it was the process of returning the business from that lean crisis mode. Factors lowering the guidance costs related to the maintenance to bring mothballed planes back online, increases in variable compensation for employees, restoring half of the 401K match, and higher pension obligations due to the current low historic return rate of markets.

He also notes the following from the company’s call, regarding $3 billion that the company managed to trim from expenses during the dark days:

“You know, the $3 billion and 1.5 (Billion) was obviously a non GAAP analytic snapshot at the time. And then after that we go on and manage our business so obviously, a lot of those cost saves fell to the bottom line. We absolutely crushed our business plan last year, and funded a significant amount of annual incentive compensation that we didn’t think we were going to fund we’re also being very aggressive in international now so we’re spending some of that permanent savings in a different bucket. So the savings is still there. We’re just reinvesting it very heavily. Obviously the earnings are better than they otherwise would have been. I am very comfortable that we have significantly reduced our cost structure by the amount that we said, that we’re adding in other areas as we grow and become more aggressive. I think the rate we’ve given you is pretty thrilling from an EPS growth rate.”

