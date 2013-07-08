Here Are The British Newspaper Front Pages After Andy Murray's Wimbledon Win

The British press have gone to town after Andy Murray became the first man from Great Britain to win Wimbledon in 77 years.
Murray, a Scotsman, beat Novak Djokovic to take the title, and has been lauded by the press.
