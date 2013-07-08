Here Are The British Newspaper Front Pages After Andy Murray's Wimbledon Win

Ben Collins

The British press have gone to town after Andy Murray became the first man from Great Britain to win Wimbledon in 77 years.

Murray, a Scotsman, beat Novak Djokovic to take the title, and has been lauded by the press.

Photo: @suttonnick

Now read: Andy Murray Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes First Brit To Win Wimbledon In 77 Years

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.