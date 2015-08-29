Here's the brilliant way Justin Bieber used tons of celebrities to market his newest song

Justin Bieber is back with what could be his most highly anticipated song yet.

Though the 21-year-old singer released the track, “What Do You Mean?” Friday, people all over the world knew for weeks that the release was imminent.

Bieber employed an interesting promotional method that was unlike what any other artist has done leading up to a new release.

The singer announced on July 29 that the new song would come out, and everyday since then, he had at least one major celebrity tout it via social media.

The long list includes skating legend Tony Hawk, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and comedian Kevin Hart.

Bieber’s album will release Nov. 13, according to Billboard. He’ll perform “What Do You Mean?” for the first time Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

You can find the lyric video for that song here.

Scroll through to see some of the stars who helped promote Bieber’s new hit:

Iconic TV host Ryan Seacrest kicked off the list on July 29: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5ucMhngvpK/embed/ Width: 658px Australian model Ruby Rose showed Bieber some love: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5xGrwYgvpA/embed/ Width: 658px

'The Late Late Show' host James Corden also helped him out: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5z9aIAAvpO/embed/ Width: 658px

Five-time Grammy award-winning singer Mariah Carey also contributed: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/51DbcPgvoP/embed/ Width: 658px

Even Colombian singer J. Balvin joined in: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/52F6bMgvic/embed/ Width: 658px

American rapper and comedian Lil Dicky gave him a shout-out from his bathtub: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5421OyAvqP/embed/ Width: 658px

Celebrity Kendall Jenner, one of Bieber's good friends, also showed her support: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57YDQlgvn1/embed/ Width: 658px NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal hooked Bieber up with free advertising as well: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/59__ntgvgT/embed/ Width: 658px

Actor and model Ashley Benson also showed support: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Au7kjgvpm/embed/ Width: 658px Famed singer Ariana Grande, another friend of Bieber's, also tagged along: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6DVsI-gvsm/embed/ Width: 658px Instagram star 'The Fat Jew' did what he does best: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6FkIBagvkU/embed/ Width: 658px

Rapper Big Sean showed his excitement for the song's release: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6LC3R2Avip/embed/ Width: 658px Popular London girl-group Little Mix showed their support from across the pond: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Nu8UYAvsA/embed/ Width: 658px

Hugely popular singer Ed Sheeran played Bieber a tune: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6P6BjMgvhm/embed/ Width: 658px

'All About That Bass' singer Meghan Trainor did her part: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6U8ZJGAvpj/embed/ Width: 658px

Country singer Luke Bryan gave Bieber a shout just after releasing a No. 1 album himself: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6U-roBAvuk/embed/ Width: 658px

Canadian rocker Alanis Morissette put together a hilarious video: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6XVklRgvqy/embed/ Width: 658px

Singer Christina Perri helped out too: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Z7R9Egvo5/embed/ Width: 658px

Tony Hawk skateboarded into his video, because of course: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Z7iQ9gvpX/embed/ Width: 658px

Twenty One Pilots brought a posse: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6cSnd3gvhb/embed/ Width: 658px

Singer Tori Kelly also played Bieber a tune: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6fKtt-Avk8/embed/ Width: 658px

Usher threw together this hilarious video: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6hyqrFgvla/embed/ Width: 658px

Of course Kevin Hart had jokes: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/62lQpeAvtl/embed/ Width: 658px

Country group Florida Georgia Line gave the song a beach shout-out: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/62e1EVAvge/embed/ Width: 658px

Maejor had a rap prepared to celebrate the song's release: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/60-6tlgvpl/embed/ Width: 658px

Actor Alec Baldwin is also on Team Bieber: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/65I0figvpF/embed/ Width: 658px

Skrillex shared this video: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/65NxTUgvkw/embed/ Width: 658px

Britney Spears gave the song her stamp of approval: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/66GG_1AvpQ/embed/ Width: 658px

Ellen DeGeneres danced to show her support: Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/67OoxIAvmW/embed/ Width: 658px



