Here's the brilliant way Justin Bieber used tons of celebrities to market his newest song

Justin Bieber is back with what could be his most highly anticipated song yet.
Though the 21-year-old singer released the track, “What Do You Mean?” Friday, people all over the world knew for weeks that the release was imminent.
Bieber employed an interesting promotional method that was unlike what any other artist has done leading up to a new release.
The singer announced on July 29 that the new song would come out, and everyday since then, he had at least one major celebrity tout it via social media.
The long list includes skating legend Tony Hawk, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and comedian Kevin Hart.
Bieber’s album will release Nov. 13, according to Billboard. He’ll perform “What Do You Mean?” for the first time Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.
You can find the lyric video for that song here.
Scroll through to see some of the stars who helped promote Bieber’s new hit:
