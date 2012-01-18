Here's What Google, Craigslist, And Other Websites Are Doing To Protest SOPA

Google has put a black censorship bar over the logo on its home page to protest SOPA, the proposed anti-piracy law that many prominent techies say would censor the web unfairly.



Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Google

Yesterday, Google said it would put up a link guiding users to find out more about SOPA — it did, and here’s where that link leads — but the black bar is a surprise. It should definitely draw attention.

Other prominent sites that changed right at midnight ET include Craigslist:

Wikipedia:

Photo: Wikipedia screenshot

And WordPress, which did this:

Photo: screenshot

A bunch of other sites are planning to go dark or change their sites during the day tomorrow, including Cheezburger network, Mozilla, and TwitPic.

