Here's What Google, Craigslist, And Other Websites Are Doing To Protest SOPA

Google has put a black censorship bar over the logo on its home page to protest SOPA, the proposed anti-piracy law that many prominent techies say would censor the web unfairly.
Here’s what it looks like:
Photo: Google
Yesterday, Google said it would put up a link guiding users to find out more about SOPA — it did, and here’s where that link leads — but the black bar is a surprise. It should definitely draw attention.
Other prominent sites that changed right at midnight ET include Craigslist:
Wikipedia:
Photo: Wikipedia screenshot
And WordPress, which did this:
Photo: screenshot
A bunch of other sites are planning to go dark or change their sites during the day tomorrow, including Cheezburger network, Mozilla, and TwitPic.
