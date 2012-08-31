Here's The Bizarre Promo For The Baseball Playoffs That Uses The Latest Korean Music Fad

Fox has unleashed a promo for the 2012 baseball postseason using the popular Korean rap song “Gangnam Style.” And it is as bizarre as you might imagine.



For those not familiar, “Gangnam Style” is a song by the South Korean comedic rapper PSY (I am not sure of a better way to describe him). The original video is catchy, yet odd, and has over 70 million views on YouTube.

And now Fox has superimposed numerous baseball stars into that video, and created a commercial we are destined to be bombarded with in the next several weeks. Here’s the video (via Big League Stew).

[UPDATE: Turns out this was just made by somebody within MLB, but is not an official promo fo Fox. But if you ask me, Fox should still use it. They could do a lot worse.]

Gangnam Style – PSY (2012 Postseason) from Gordon Mack on Vimeo.

