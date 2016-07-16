Here's the biggest limitation of Nintendo's new $60 console

When the news broke earlier this week that Nintendo would be releasing a new, smaller version of its first major game console, the internet was abuzz with nostalgic excitement. The NES Classic Edition will come with 30 of the console’s greatest games and it fits right in the palm of your hand for $60 this November.

One question that came up after the announcement was whether or not Nintendo will ever release additional classic games for the system. According to an exchange with Kotaku, the answer is a definitive no.

Nintendo Sorry folks, but that cartridge slot doesn’t open.

The cartridge slot on the front of the unit doesn’t actually open; it’s just there for aesthetic appeal. An original Nintendo cartridge would be far too big to fit in there anyway, of course. But still, some thought it might be able to connect to the internet and download additional games, or receive new games via some other kind of physical media.

“The console is a standalone device, so it cannot connect to the internet or any external storage devices,” Nintendo told Kotaku. “The game lineup was chosen to provide a diverse mix of popular and recognisable NES games that appeal to a wide variety of players. Everyone should be able to find multiple games to enjoy.”

The NES Classic Edition doesn’t support downloadable or physical add-ons because it isn’t meant for video game enthusiasts. Nintendo is tapping into a market of older fans who might see the console, fondly remember games like “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda” and decide to pick it up to relive their childhoods or play the games with their kids.

It’s meant to be a hassle-free nostalgia trip, meaning hardcore gamers who expect features like downloadable content should probably steer clear unless they want it as a collector’s item. Other classic game companies like Atari have released similar devices in the past for the casual crowd, and judging by the internet’s reaction to the NES Classic Edition, Nintendo’s is going to be in pretty high demand this holiday season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.