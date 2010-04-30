Here's The Big Question For fertiliser Stocks

fertiliser prices are up for the year, but nothing compared to the ridiculous spike in 2008.

Goldman Sachs recently kept stocks like Potash (POT) and Mosaic (MOS) at a neutral rating, while acknowledging the likelihood of summer growth from South American export orders.

But the big question is whether the 2008 spike, when phosphorus prices surged 800%, is a sign of the future.

Unlike other basic elements of fertiliser, phosphorus is becoming scarce. A peak in global supply — circa 2035 — will drive up fertiliser costs. Only the very near term is uncertain.

Now learn about the Phosphorus crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.