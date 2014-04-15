These Three Guys Took A Selfie Using A Drone, And It's The Coolest Thing You'll See All Day

The selfie trend doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, so it’s a good thing people with a nice imagination are getting in on it. If anything to help us forget that “selfies at funerals” ever made it into the public consciousness.

Over the weekend, the co-founder of Photojojo Amit Gupta, DIY CEO Zach Klein, the New York Times’ Nick Bilton and their dogs took a very awesome selfie from the top of Bernal Hill in San Francisco. This isn’t the first time a selfie has been taken with a drone, but it certainly might be the coolest.

I don’t know about you, but now I want a quadcopter more than ever.

Check out the video below:

(If you’re watching on a computer, the video is even better if you watch it full screen.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bernal Hill selfie from Amit Gupta on Vimeo.

(Via SFist)

