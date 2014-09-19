Here's The Best Explanation We've Heard Of How Scotland Could Still Shock The World And Vote YES

REUTERS/Paul Hackett Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. Polling in the referendum on Scottish independence began on Thursday morning, as Scotland votes whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN – Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Scotland is voting on its own independence Thursday, and the conventional wisdom holds that it will ultimately vote NO — meaning the Scots will stay with Great Britain.

Polls show the NO side holding a slim, but consistent lead.

And the British Pound has been surging, which is the opposite of what it would do if the UK were about to be thrown into political chaos.

And betting markets have been giving long odds to the YES side.

So does YES have any hope?

One of the smartest analysts we know — who chooses to remain nameless — explained how it could happen via an IM conversation earlier. The theory is that it’s possible that the polls are under-estimating the pool of voters, and looking at past turnout models which won’t apply this time if the young people (who are pro-independence, largely) turn out in droves.

Here’s what he said:

The polls are good at catching the people that normally vote. This thing looks like everyone is going to vote Polls haven’t the first clue how to poll this Honestly, I have no idea how the average 17 yr old is going to vote, but I know the average Celtic supporting Gorbels resident is going to vote Yes those people normally don;t vote, and certainly aren’t getting polled. All that matters is that they turn up So, IF the polls are wrong. and even by polling the people that normally vote they are getting close to 50:50, I think the YES side have it.

There’s some further evidence for this theory courtesy of political science researcher Diarmuid Scully, who tweets:

IPSOS MORI confirm that their opinion polls are no longer valid if turnout in Scotland hits 80% I suspect these extra voters will go for Yes

— Diarmuid Scully (@dscullylimerick) September 18, 2014

@TheStalwart reported by RTE Radio 1 5-7 Live approx words: “If turnout hits 80% opinion polls no longer accurate – all bets are off”.

— Diarmuid Scully (@dscullylimerick) September 18, 2014

So there you have it. If turnout is massive, and if polls aren’t picking that up, watch out!

