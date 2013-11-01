Here's The Awkward Letter Rebekah Brooks Wrote To Andy Coulson During Their 6-Year Love Affair

Getty/ Dan Kitwood

A London court handling the infamous News Of The World trial has heard that two of the high-profile executives accused of conspiracy were involved in a 6-year love affair.

Prosecutor Andrew Edis revealed the secret relationship between Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson in his opening statement to the court, arguing that the affair formed a “trust” and was relevant to their charge of conspiracy in phone hacking at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid.

Edis submitted a letter found in Brooks’ home during a police search as evidence, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Here are some snippets of the letter that Rebekah Brooks wrote to Andy Coulson in 2004:

Finally and the least of our worries, but how do we really work this new relationship? There are a hundred things that have happened since Saturday night that I would normally share with you… some important, most trivial. The fact is you are my very best friend. I tell you everything, I confide in you, I seek your advice, I love you, care about you, worry about you. We laugh and cry together… infact without our relationship in my life, I am really not sure how I will cope. I’m frightened to be without you… but bearing in mind ‘the rules’ you will not know how I am doing and visa versa. […] Anyway, that really isn’t where I am confused. I know what horror it means and I know why we have to stick to it. But for example, how does this work thing manifest itself. Do we limit contact until we absolutely have to … like leaving our execs to sort run of the mill joint stuff? […] I don’t want to get this wrong. If it is necessary or more importantly right that we two editors should deal with it, then we will. If either of us feels that we are not striking this balance then we must say..??

Brooks, then editor of the News of the World, and Coulson, her deputy editor and successor, both deny hacking and other related allegations.

SMH and channel4.com have more.

