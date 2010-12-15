Here's The Awesome TV Box You Can't Buy

Imagine you could plug a box to your TV and get the things you get out of all your boxes now. Broadband internet, countless TV channels and free unlimited phonecalls, of course. Internet-enabled TV, with a full browser. An app store for games that look better than Wii games, controlled with a remote with built-in motion sensors. A Blu-Ray player. A 250GB hard drive that you can use to build your own server. And imagine that box is designed by globally acclaimed designer Philippe Starck.



This is what the Freebox 6, dubbed “Revolution” does. The Freebox is the product of Free, the biggest independent ISP in France, and one of the biggest internet companies in Europe.

Free’s billionaire founder Xavier Niel, who also bought France’s top newspaper Le Monde earlier this year, has often been described as a “telecoms maverick” and his telco Free did to others what Southwest and Jetblue did to traditional airlines. Through ruthless cost-cutting, product innovation and savvy marketing, Free has become one of the biggest telcos in the world. Free was one of the first telcos to offer VoIP phones and the first in the world to offer triple-play (broadband internet, TV and phone in one) offerings, which are now industry standard pretty much everywhere in the world.

Free is the only telco in the world to make its own boxes to provide internet access, and whenever it releases a new Freebox it is eagerly awaited by cheering fans. Free fans, called “Freenautes” in France, are somewhat like Apple fans.

But this Freebox genuinely has the potential to be a revolution. Free is basically taking head-on Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft for the games, Microsoft (again), Yahoo, Apple, Google and Boxee for the internet TV, Sony and countless other hardware manufacturers for the Blu-Ray player… Niel’s avowed ambition is to have his box replace every single other box people connect to their TVs.

Usually when telcos try to move up the value stack that’s pretty bad, but given Free’s track record of innovating and customer focus, we’re pretty excited.

And no, it’s not available in the US.

