Here's The Army's Plan For Reintegrating Bergdahl

Recently freed Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl has a long road of recovery ahead of him, according to Michelle Tan of the Army Times.

Bergdahl is currently in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, where he will remain until he is deemed healthy enough to travel. At that point, Bergdahl will be moved to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

At the Center, the military will place Bergdahl in the Personnel Recovery Coordination Cell (PRCC). Reintegration training at the PRCC will include consistent medical and psychological check-ups, alongside measured family and professional support.

The main objective of the reintegration process is teaching returnees how to live a life free from constant outside pressures and control.

“They have been in an environment where they have had no control,” Arwen Consaul, the spokeswoman for U.S. Army South told the Army Times. “They have been told what to eat, where to sleep. We’re giving them back control of their lives.”

The reintegration process has no timeframe. Bergdahl will remain in the PRCC until he is judged physically and mentally ready to return to society.

Currently, a team from the PRCC is at the Landstuhl Medical Center. They will escort Bergdahl to San Antonio when he is discharged from the hospital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.