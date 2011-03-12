Chart.io Is Going To Make Life A Lot Easier For Startups

Photo: Alex Howard

In a quick sound bite, Chart.io is Google Analytics for databases.The company aims to make the once-tricky process of keeping track of database trends effortless, and its product is in big demand.



David Beyer, co-founder and CEO, said, “Every company has information in a database. Chart.io is a way to access and track it. It’s especially geared for non-technical users.”

After presenting Chart.io at the New York Tech Meetup, Beyer said he had startup owners begging him in the hallway for access to the beta.

Companies wanting to roll their own “Google Analytics for databases” have to have developers create database queries, pull the data into Excel, chart it, and distribute it.

“It costs time, money, and headaches to do this without Chart.io,” said Beyer. “We see businesses not even bothering to track their data because of this, and this is data they could be using to make important business decisions.”

Beta users do not pay for the service, but Chart.io will switch to a paid subscription model within a few months.

The waiting list is currently 2,100 companies long.

