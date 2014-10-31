Here's The Amazing Photos Hawaiians Are Taking Of Lava Burning Away Their Backyards

sarah kimmorley

Lava flowing from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is slowly taking over the residential town of Pahoa.

Despite moving at 14 metres an hour for the past few weeks, edging closer towards dozens of homes and businesses, no mandatory evacuations have been ordered and only 50 dwellings in the “corridor of risk” have been earmarked for evacuation.

Kilauea’s current eruption began in 1983, but the recent activity is the result of a flow from the Pu’u O’o vent on June 27, which came to a standstill in September before resuming several weeks ago.

Between 1983 and 1990, lava from the volcano destroyed more than 180 homes but no damage has occurred since 2012.

Here’s the amazing pics coming out of Pahoa as lava spreads over the island.

And not a single F%*& was given by these cows… #lava #PunaLavaFlow #pahoa #kilauea #puna @USDA

A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on

It's getting hot in here

A photo posted by Ivan KAINOA Knight (@i_kainoa) on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.