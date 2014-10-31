Here's The Amazing Photos Hawaiians Are Taking Of Lava Burning Away Their Backyards

Lava flowing from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is slowly taking over the residential town of Pahoa.

Despite moving at 14 metres an hour for the past few weeks, edging closer towards dozens of homes and businesses, no mandatory evacuations have been ordered and only 50 dwellings in the “corridor of risk” have been earmarked for evacuation.

Kilauea’s current eruption began in 1983, but the recent activity is the result of a flow from the Pu’u O’o vent on June 27, which came to a standstill in September before resuming several weeks ago.

Between 1983 and 1990, lava from the volcano destroyed more than 180 homes but no damage has occurred since 2012.

Here’s the amazing pics coming out of Pahoa as lava spreads over the island.

From the cemetery towards homes. #paradisecopters #puna #lava #PunaLavaFlow #pahoa #kilauea @paradisecopters @USGS @extremeexposure A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on Oct 10, 2014 at 10:47pm PDT

An electrical pole on fire in the distance. #paradisecopters #lava #PunaLavaFlow #pahoa #kilauea #puna @paradisehelicopters @USGS A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on Oct 10, 2014 at 3:53pm PDT

A new lava breakout near the cemetery. #paradisecopters #puna #pahoa #lava #PunaLavaFlow #kilauea @paradisehelicopters @USGS A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on Oct 10, 2014 at 3:59pm PDT

More destruction from the tip of the flow a little after 8 am on 28 October 2014. #paradisecopters #puna #pahoa #lava #PunaLavaFlow #kilauea @paradisehelicopters A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on Oct 10, 2014 at 4:09pm PDT

And not a single F%*& was given by these cows… #lava #PunaLavaFlow #pahoa #kilauea #puna @USDA A photo posted by Pete Stachowicz (@stackps) on Oct 10, 2014 at 7:25pm PDT

It's getting hot in here A photo posted by Ivan KAINOA Knight (@i_kainoa) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:52am PDT

Overhead Pahoa lava flow. #HIARNG #hawaiinewsnow #hilife #hawkdriver #pahoa #pilotlife #luckywelivehawaii #bigisland A photo posted by Kaai (@kaailincoln) on Oct 10, 2014 at 3:40pm PDT

Dozens of Hawaii residents preparing to flee as lava from #Kilauea heads toward their homes. http://t.co/kdW2jAGqdJ pic.twitter.com/vxqvN4AoPs — SFGate (@SFGate) October 27, 2014

"@chematierra: Nuevos avisos de evacuación en Hawai, continúa su avance el flujo de lava en Pahoa. Vía @MerleChloe: pic.twitter.com/u7eL3m4uGw" — Meteo Cheche (@sijoroma) October 26, 2014

The Lava flow from #Hawaii's #Kilauea volcano dissects a road outside the small community of# Pahoa, where reside… pic.twitter.com/kpr3bD0LB0 — agenciainqro.com (@inqro1) October 29, 2014

