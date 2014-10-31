Here's The Amazing Photos Hawaiians Are Taking Of Lava Burning Away Their Backyards

Lava flowing from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island is slowly taking over the residential town of Pahoa.
Despite moving at 14 metres an hour for the past few weeks, edging closer towards dozens of homes and businesses, no mandatory evacuations have been ordered and only 50 dwellings in the “corridor of risk” have been earmarked for evacuation.
Kilauea’s current eruption began in 1983, but the recent activity is the result of a flow from the Pu’u O’o vent on June 27, which came to a standstill in September before resuming several weeks ago.
Between 1983 and 1990, lava from the volcano destroyed more than 180 homes but no damage has occurred since 2012.
Here’s the amazing pics coming out of Pahoa as lava spreads over the island.
This image captured my emotions greatly so I have to repost it. The power of Pele a.k.a. Mother Nature on the Big Island is hard to ignore when the earth itself is still in the creation process, right in front of us. We are temporary caretakers only! Bless Pahoa town! #repost #notmyphoto #hawaii #lava #magma #bigisland #polynesia #ringoffire #volcano #puuoo #kilauea #flow #pahoa #oldcemetery
Dozens of Hawaii residents preparing to flee as lava from #Kilauea heads toward their homes. http://t.co/kdW2jAGqdJ pic.twitter.com/vxqvN4AoPs
— SFGate (@SFGate) October 27, 2014
"@chematierra: Nuevos avisos de evacuación en Hawai, continúa su avance el flujo de lava en Pahoa. Vía @MerleChloe: pic.twitter.com/u7eL3m4uGw"
— Meteo Cheche (@sijoroma) October 26, 2014
The Lava flow from #Hawaii's #Kilauea volcano dissects a road outside the small community of# Pahoa, where reside… pic.twitter.com/kpr3bD0LB0
— agenciainqro.com (@inqro1) October 29, 2014
INCREDIBLE PHOTO: Lava flowing through cemetary in #Kilauea. #PunaLavaFlow #Hawaii http://t.co/rC9yOzM1vl pic.twitter.com/dLTaxHEAIB
— Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) October 30, 2014
