Here's The Hurricane Sandy Ad Allstate Doesn't Want You To See

Finding itself in quite the PR pickle last week, Allstate pulled an ad thanking agents who lived in Sandy’s path and still worked to satisfy customers in the storm’s wake.Why yank a feel good spot out of rotation?



Because the owners of one of the destroyed homes prominently featured in the spot say Allstate is offering them a paltry $10,000 payout, which is less than they deserve for their ravaged home of 43 years.

“We have continued to reach out to the Trainas to discuss their concerns and are committed to resolving the matter in accordance with the policy they purchased from our company,” Allstate spokeswoman Laura Strykowski told the Chicago Tribune. “It is our understanding that the Trainas chose to drop their flood insurance policy before Sandy struck. We encourage our customers to consider flood insurance to protect themselves in ways that would not be covered under a homeowner’s policy.”

Sheila Traina, however, said that wind knocked the house down, and they have a witness to prove it.

Traina cites a chief complaint that, “The commercial said how caring their agents are, but they are not caring at all.”

Strykowski of Allstate rebuts, “It does not reference them as customers or in any way imply they are satisfied with the status of their claim. We regret any concern this advertisement may have caused the Trainas and images of their home will not be included in Allstate’s advertising.”

Although Allstate pulled the spot from its YouTube account, you can watch the spot here:

