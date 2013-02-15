Woman Buys Ad At Her Boyfriend's Regular Lunch Spot To Dump Him

Some guy named Dan in Manchester is not having a good Valentine’s day.



Jordan Wilson tweeted a picture of an ad he spotted at ESSO garage that reads, “Dan, I’m leaving you for Gary. Your clothes are at your mum’s & I’ve changed the locks. Sorry to do this on Valentine’s Day. Laura.”

Photo: Twitter @JordanDWilson

We agree with Wilson that, “This has to be the meanest dump ever.”

According to the Sun, Laura bought the £100 a month ad space because she knew that that was where her boyfriend buys lunch every day.

Unless, you know, he was using today’s lunch break to buy her flowers or something.

This is perhaps the one case in which a Dear John text would have been better.

