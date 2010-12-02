Here's The 60-Second Version Of Felix Salmon's 6,000 Word Tome On Gawker

Felix Salmon, the web’s foremost Nick Dentonologist, has just published a 6,000 word tome on the latest moves at Gawker Media — namely the redesign of the site, and the separation with ad chief Chris Batty.



The new Gawker redesign will reduce revenue significantly, at least in the short term, as it de-emphasises pageviews. Also, by being perfectly suited for the iPad, the new design closes off apps as a future revenue source. Ultimately, though, Gawker has the potential to make a fortune on video-like ads.

This was the essence of the dispute with ad chief Chris Batty, who made revenue growth — not audience growth — as a priority. Batty was a big champion of sponsored posts.

Gawker is now going after the TV industry, both in format, and for the potential to run beautiful video ads. Gawker is selling time on the site, not space.

Although it’s a media company, Nick Denton has always wanted Gawker to push the envelope as a technology company, going back to its proto-RSS reader Kinja, and before that he sold news aggregator (technology) Moreover to VeriSign. What’s more, the internal CMS technology — Gawker Media Editor — is also extremely powerful.

Meanwhile, Gawker has been going through a major transformation of its corporate structure. Technically it used to funnel up to a Hungarian company, but now it’s firmly based in the Cayman Islands, and probably represents a new attempt to solidify and clarify the company’s corporate structure. What’s more, because it has a weird structure, nobody — not employees, not VCs — can really value the company, which suits Denton just fine. He likes being in control, not having to worry about short-term issues.

