Here's the $4.1 trillion budget proposal Obama just sent to Congress

President Obama’s eighth and final$4 trillion-plus budget proposal will be sent to a Republican-controlled Congress on Tuesday.
Here’s some highlights:
- Cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over 10 years [primarily by way of reforms in health programs, tax code, and immigration]
- Bring deficit to $503 billion in fiscal 2017 [lower than the $616 billion budget gap in the current fiscal year which ends on Sept. 30]
- Accelerate progress of preventing and treating cancer with an added $755 million
- Direct $19 billion for US cyber security
- Direct another $7.5 billion towards Operation Inherent Resolve the name of the Combined Joint Task Force’s mission to eliminate the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh)
And here’s the full proposed budget:
NOW WATCH: The US Navy’s last line of defence is this ultimate gun
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.