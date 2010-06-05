10 Companies That Will Be Hammered If The Gulf Gets Closed For Business

Photo: www.flickr.com

When the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig exploded on April 20th, no one knew just how bad the spill would truly become. Since then, oil has covered the shores of Louisiana and Alabama, hurting wildlife and making the cleanup even more painful.But it’s not just seagulls and crawdads feeling the pain. Energy companies are feeling it too as they lose more and more market cap as the spill rages on and the U.S. government looks to lay the blame on someone.



A recent Barclays Capital report from Thomas Driscoll shows how exposed energy companies are in the Gulf of Mexico. A new ban on offshore drilling rigs will only add to their woes, especially for the heavily exposed. It shows how much exposure they have to the Gulf and other points that are relevant to the companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.