10 Companies That Will Be Hammered If The Gulf Gets Closed For Business

When the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig exploded on April 20th, no one knew just how bad the spill would truly become. Since then, oil has covered the shores of Louisiana and Alabama, hurting wildlife and making the cleanup even more painful.But it’s not just seagulls and crawdads feeling the pain. Energy companies are feeling it too as they lose more and more market cap as the spill rages on and the U.S. government looks to lay the blame on someone.
A recent Barclays Capital report from Thomas Driscoll shows how exposed energy companies are in the Gulf of Mexico. A new ban on offshore drilling rigs will only add to their woes, especially for the heavily exposed. It shows how much exposure they have to the Gulf and other points that are relevant to the companies.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 26%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 12%
Details: All deep water; multiple large discoveries in the deep water.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 26%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 15%
Details: ~85% of pro-forma GOM volumes from shallow water; ME has several deep discoveries and some prod'n from deep water.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 89%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 68%
Details: 62% of proved reserves in deep water GOM; 6% in shallow GOM; other in N. Sea; 89% of volumes from GOM (mostly deep water).
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 11%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 5%
Details: Multiple deep water developments underway & active exploration program.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 9%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 5%
Details: Prod'n mix from deep & shallow GOM. A couple deep water discoveries, active exploration program.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 8%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 4%
Details: Multiple deep water discoveries in various stages of development, active deep exploration program.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 10%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 4%
Details: GOM volumes from shallow Shelf; several deep water discoveries not online; active exploration program.
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 99%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 99%
Details: Basically all volumes/reserves from shallow GOM shelf; drilling currently delayed at Amberjack & Pyrenees (deep discoveries).
Percentage of volumes from Gulf of Mexico: 99%
Percentage of proved reserves in Gulf of Mexico: 99%
Details: Recently acquired producing properties at Matterhorn and Virgo fields; most volumes from shallow GOM shelf. No significant deepwater drilling planned
The company has lost around 30% of its market cap since the Deepwater Horizon incident.
