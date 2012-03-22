Here's The #1 Complaint About Google TV

Photo: ZatsNotFunny.com

Google TV customers seem to have one main complaint: too much content they want is not available.This shows how important it is for Google to keep working with content providers to try and make premium shows available. It also suggests why Google was reportedly so interested in buying Hulu last year, even though the companies couldn’t reach terms.



The stat comes from FixYa, a tech troubleshooting Web site that claims more than 20 million registered users. FixYa looked at all the questions they got about various WebTV products and broke them down by category.

They found that 55% of the complaints about Google TV related to blocked content.

That’s a higher proportion of complaints than any other class of bug, for any of the four Web TV products they tracked — Google TV, Apple TV, Boxee, and Roku.

Apple TV and Roku users complained most often about connectivity bugs, while Boxee uses complained about firmware updates freezing.

Here’s a full rundown:

Google TV: 7,886 troubleshooting requests.

1. Blocked content (i.e. Hulu, Viacom, NBC, ABC) – 55%

2. Difficulty connecting with home theatre system – 20%

3. Cannot record content – 15%

4. User interface is confusing – 5%

5. Other – 5%

Apple TV: 6,762 troubleshooting requests.

1. Trouble connecting to iTunes – 40%

2. No sound from iTunes movies – 20%

3. Will not play music unless TV screen is on – 15%

4. Trouble using the iPhone as a remote – 10%

5. Other – 15%



Boxee: 5,482 troubleshooting requests.

1. Firmware update freezes – 30%

2. Audio drops – 25%

3. No Flash update – 20%

4. Browser crash – 15%

5. Other – 10%



Roku (most recent model): 3,456 troubleshooting requests.

1. Will not connect to Internet – 35%

2. Sound does not work – 15%

3. Game remote does not work – 15%

4. Cannot record content – 10%

5. Other – 25%

