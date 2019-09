This morning, the FBI announced the capture of James “Whitey” Bulger, a Boston mobster made famous by the film The Departed.



“If they can catch Osama Bin Laden, they can catch anybody,” one person said.

Another, “he was a mobster, but so what? Everybody’s got an occupation.”





