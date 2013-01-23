Here's That 'Racist' Starbucks Spoof Ad By SNL

In this satire of an ad for Verismo, the at-home Starbucks coffee machine, a nice white lady expectantly asks the Verismo for a latte and gets a pile of sodden wooden sticks and sugar packets scattered about her kitchen in return. It’s funny enough. But the folks at Gothamist note that both malfunctioning machines in the skit have African American accents. And the female machine is called “Verquonica,” has huge dangly gold earrings, and a Venti attitude. Hmm.



