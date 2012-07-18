Here's That Nude Lady Gaga 'Blood And Semen' Perfume Ad Everyone Is Talking About

This is Lady Gaga’s first ad for her new fragrance, Fame. Better than most perfume advertising, we think you’ll agree. It smells like “random notes of belladonna, jasmine, orchid, honey, saffron and apricot nectar,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Steven Klein did the shoot. Coty has the licence.



Gaga says, “[Blood and semen] is in the perfume, but it doesn’t smell like it. You just get sort of the ‘after’ feeling of sex from the semen, and the blood is sort of primal.”

Photo: Lady Gaga perfume ad

