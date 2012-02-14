UPDATED: That Massive List Of 26 Pepsi Brand Managers Who Have Bailed

Photo: Screengrab

It’s not news that PepsiCo has suffered a lot of management churn in the last few years, and that sales of some brands have been hurt as the company has lost its focus.But it’s not until you see the list of senior brand management names who have bailed on the company since 2008 all in one place that you realise just how much talent has walked out of Pepsi’s doors.



Go directly to the list>>

UPDATE:Pepsi insiders have been helping update this list. We now tally at least 26 senior managers who have ankled the drinks and snacks giant since 2008.

That includes three operating company CEOs (Mike White, Eric Foss and Massimo d’Amore) and a whole raft of brand managers, unit senior vice presidents and chief marketing officers.

A number of them left their jobs after just a few months or a year on the job.

The most recent was d’Amore, who leaves with his tail between his legs (and a $2 million payday) after sales of flagship brand Pepsi slipped to No. 3 behind Coca-Cola and Diet Coke. His departure came at the same time as 8,700 layoffs and a $600 million increase in its ad budget to support its flagging brands.

Sure, PepsiCo is a big company and managers come and go. But the company has no excuse for some of its missteps: Its individual brands — Pepsi, Doritos, Frito Lay — are category-leading powerhouses for which Americans have a deep-seated love.

But it is, perhaps, the fact that the company has so many brands that is part of the problem. Is there an organic connection between Quaker Oats and Pepsi? Or Tropicana and Smartfood Popcorn? Probably not. Yet PepsiCo needs managers for all these brands, and has shuffled executives between brands frequently in the last few years.

Coca-Cola, by contrast, does one thing: It sells drinks, and all its managers are focused on beverages and only beverages.

Not one of the PepsiCo managers has left for a job at Coke.

2008 Chris Kempczinski, vp/marketing. Went to Kraft Foods as svp of the U.S. Grocery Division.

Russell Weiner, vp/cola marketing. Became chief marketing officer at Domino's Pizza.

Cie Nicholson, svp/chief marketing officer. Is now evp/chief marketing officer Equinox. 2009 Mike White, CEO of PepsiCo International (retired)

Rick Gomez vp/marketing for waters, enhanced waters and juices. He went to a top marketing position at Coors.

Jeff Urban, svp/sports marketing at Gatorade. Now a partner at Kids Sports Entertainment.

Todd Magazine, president of Gatorade. Now President N. America/consumer healthcare at Pfizer.

Jim McGinnis, vp/marketing for Tropicana. Now vp/marketing at Intuit.

Dave Burwick, svp/chief marketing officer, PepsiCo North America Beverages. Now president, North America at Weight Watchers. 2010 John Galloway, vp/marketing Gatorade.

Ralph Santana, North America vp/colas. He went to become Samsung's chief marketing officer.

Tom Silk, VP Hydration. He went to KB Homes as svp/marketing.

Danielle Vona, vp/marketing for the Propel water brand. She went to become chief marketing officer at Sonic Drive-in.

Richard Burjaw, general manager of the Starbucks/PepsiCo partnership. Now a speaker and guest lecturer in Toronto. 2011 Eric Foss, CEO of Pepsi Beverages Company, retired.

Jill Beraud, SVP CMO - Beverages. She went to Starbucks/Lipton Joint Ventures as president and chief marketing officer.

Lauren Hobart, svp/chief marketing officer for carbonated brands. She went to Dick's Sporting Goods as svp/chief marketing officer.

Jeff Dubeil, vp/sports marketing.

Andy Horrow, chief marketing officer for Tropicana. Went to become the CMO for Mike's Hard Lemonade.

Kirsten Lynch, CMO of Quaker foods. Now the CMO of Vail Resorts. 2012 to date Massimo d'Amore, CEO global beverages, retired.

Jaya Kumar, president/Global Nutrition Group.

Julie Hamp SVP, Chief Communications Officer, PEP

Van Sapp, svp/sales, Pepsi Beverage Company

Bonin Bough, Director of Social Media, PEP

We hear one other senior brand management executive has left this year but we were unable to confirm his name and title at the time of publication. Now look at these awesome Mad Men poster mashups>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.