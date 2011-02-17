Here's That Las Vegas Sands Upgrade Everyone Is Talking About

Photo: DieselDemon via Flickr

This morning KeyBanc Capital raised its rating on Las Vegas Sands to buy from hold with a price target of $57.The analysts made the upgrade based on



Its 4Q10 EPS of $0.42 beat KeyBanc’s estimated $0.37 EPS and the consensus of $0.39.

Property cash flow for LVS is $739 million, up 141% from the fourth quarter of 2009.

Upside was a result of controlled operating expenses and a low tax rate

Margins in Singapore and Macau were also much better than anticipated

Company will be able to pay for more projects in Macau and expand into the Far East, Europe and the U.S using its robust cash flow

LVS growth opportunities outweigh Chinese regulatory issues and competition

Property margins were 239 bps above the third quarter and 1,209 bps above a year ago

The U.S. gaming market is continuing to get stronger. Las Vegas was boosted this year by the convention business.

KeyBanc analysts wrote “Going forward we see a company that has the cash flow to pay for growth projects in Macau, opportunities in the Far East, Europe and the U.S. In addition, LVS will be able to pay down a considerable chunk of debt and redeem its preferred issue with its current cash hoard.”

LVS “cracked the nut on the Integrated Resort model” according to KeyBanc

Click here to see the six casinos that are dominating the gambling industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.