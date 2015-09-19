Here's that Han Solo refrigerator you've been waiting for

Ben Gilbert
2015 is “Star Wars” year, y’all. Every year is, actually, now that “Star Wars” is an annualized film franchise. But this year is especially “Star Wars-y” because it marks both J.J. Abrams’ directorial debut in the “Star Wars” film series and also the rebirth of the “Star Wars Battlefront” game series.

As such, it’s a great year for unexpected, somewhat ridiculous collector’s items. We present exhibit one: the $US130 “Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition with Han Solo Fridge.”

This is 'Star Wars Battlefront.' It's very pretty.

This is Luke Skywalker and his father/antagonist Darth Vader. You've probably heard of them.

This is the 'Star Wars Battlefront' refrigerator.

You can pre-order it at Walmart exclusively, with a ship date of November 17, 2015.

Does that guy on the front look familiar? That's Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo, frozen in carbonite.

Except now he's on the front of a refrigerator instead of stuck inside Jabba the Hut's palace.

Behind him, a solid half-dozen cans can be kept chilly (like Jabba's heart).

If that sounds up your alley, the refrigerator comes with a copy of 'Star Wars Battlefront' and is exclusively available at Walmart. The price? A cool $129.98.

But maybe six cans just isn't enough for you? ThinkGeek has a standalone, $150 Han Solo frozen in carbonite refrigerator. Seriously!

Here's the product page, in case you're interested!

