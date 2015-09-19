Here's that Han Solo refrigerator you've been waiting for

2015 is “Star Wars” year, y’all. Every year is, actually, now that “Star Wars” is an annualized film franchise. But this year is especially “Star Wars-y” because it marks both J.J. Abrams’ directorial debut in the “Star Wars” film series and also the rebirth of the “Star Wars Battlefront” game series.
As such, it’s a great year for unexpected, somewhat ridiculous collector’s items. We present exhibit one: the $US130 “Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition with Han Solo Fridge.”
EA DICE
Does that guy on the front look familiar? That's Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo, frozen in carbonite.
LucasFilm
Walmart
If that sounds up your alley, the refrigerator comes with a copy of 'Star Wars Battlefront' and is exclusively available at Walmart. The price? A cool $129.98.
Walmart
But maybe six cans just isn't enough for you? ThinkGeek has a standalone, $150 Han Solo frozen in carbonite refrigerator. Seriously!
