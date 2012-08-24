Here's That Creepy Indian Facebook PSA Campaign You Never Asked For

Photo: Ads of the World

TBWA New Delhi released a strange series of Facebook PSAs “issued in interest of facebookfans.”Did you know that, unless used wisely, your “Like” could:



“Ignite a riot.”

“Hurt someone’s feelings.”

Or “lead you into DANGER”?

Although Facebook bullying is clearly prevalent and problematic, the campaign appears slightly excessive.

Earlier this month a very different approach to controlling people’s excessive Facebook activity swept the internet: Unbaby Me. The chrome extension turns Facebook friends’ baby pictures into photos of bacon. (Or sunsets, or cats.) And it only took two weeks to develop.

