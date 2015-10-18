Here's the game-ending botched punt that left Michigan fans stunned

ESPNThat just happened.
Michigan fans are stunned.
After leading nearly the entire game against Michigan State, the Wolverines were set to punt up 23-21 and then the next 10 seconds happened.
Michigan’s punter Blake O’Neill botched a long snap and dropped
the ball. Jalen Watts-Jackson of Michigan State recovered the ball, and then returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
The final score, 27-23.
Coming into the game Michigan State was ranked seventh, and Michigan was 12th in the AP Top 25.
Here’s the play:
NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The biggest NFL Draft busts ever
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.