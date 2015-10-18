Here's the game-ending botched punt that left Michigan fans stunned

ESPN That just happened.

Michigan fans are stunned.

After leading nearly the entire game against Michigan State, the Wolverines were set to punt up 23-21 and then the next 10 seconds happened.

Michigan’s punter Blake O’Neill botched a long snap and dropped

the ball. Jalen Watts-Jackson of Michigan State recovered the ball, and then returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

The final score, 27-23.

Coming into the game Michigan State was ranked seventh, and Michigan was 12th in the AP Top 25.

Here’s the play:

