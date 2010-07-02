Here's That CNBC Video Of Sam Zell Saying PDFs Will Replace Home Newspaper Delivery

We’re one of the last to the party with this one, but here’s that CNBC footage of Equity Group Investments chairman Sam Zell (aka the guy who got the Tribune Co. into bankruptcy) talking about the future of the newspaper business.



Cutting to the chase, perhaps Zell is a bit confused when it comes to technology terms?

“The newspapers have historically suffered from being monopolies … Going forward, it’s going to require all kinds of different approaches, including probably most significant, is the elimination of home delivery and the replacement of it with PDFs,” Zell said on “Squawk Bow,” continuing, “and the iPad is the first real example of almost replicating a newspaper on an instrument. I think that is only the beginning of how that is all going to evolve.”

Watch the clip below:





