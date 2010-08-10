Here's Steven Slater, The JetBlue Flight Attendant Who Pulled The Emergency Slide And Ran Away

Click here for pictures of Steven Slater >

Photo: MySpace

Now we have a name and photos of the JetBlue flight attendant who, after an altercation with a passenger, activated an emergency slide, slid off, escaped to his car, and drove home.According to the New York Times, the JetBlue staffer is 39-year-old Steven Slater of Queens, N.Y.



As reported earlier, Slater had told a passenger at JFK Airport to stay in his seat after the plane landed, but the passenger refused. According to the Times, the passenger pulled out his luggage on the small Embraer E190 jet, and it hit Slater in the head.

Slater asked for an apology, according to the Times, but the passenger swore at him instead. Slater got on the plane’s PA system and started swearing. Then he activated the emergency slide, ran to his car in the employee lot, and drove home.

He was arrested at his home in Belle Harbor, Queens, and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, according to the Times.

NYT writers Ray Rivera and Andy Newman link to Slater’s Myspace page, which indicates he has been a flight attendent since 1990.

His LinkedIn page, also via the NYT, says he has worked at JetBlue since Jan. 2008, and he was chairman of JetBlue’s uniform redesign committee and a member of the “inflight values committee.”

Steven poses with a model of the Embraer E190, the jet he slid off of Steven was chairman of the uniform redesign committee at JetBlue, according to his LinkedIn profile Steven poses in his JetBlue uniform Disney hats and 3D glasses Slater's main MySpace picture

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.