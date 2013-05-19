Here's Steve Jobs Giving The Best Advice On How To Lead A Happy Life

In 1994, Steve Jobs sat down in front of a camera for the Silicon Valley Historical Association and offered a lot of awesome advice about success and failure from his own personal experience.



We previously posted a clip from this interview, less than two-minutes long, where Jobs gave the best tip ever on how to succeed: ask for help. He told the story of being a 12-year-old kid who picked up the phone and called legendary tech founder Bill Hewlett and asked for help.

Here’s another clip now making the rounds on the Internet, too. It is also less than two minutes long, and shows Jobs talking about the secret to his famous “reality distortion field.”

That secret is to realise that “Everything around you that you call ‘life’ was made up by people that were no smarter than you.”

