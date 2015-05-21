Here's Spotify's new plan for video streaming

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek

Spotify is launching a new feature, allowing users to swipe through and experience music and other media, like podcasts and video, the company announced at a press event in New York on Wednesday.

This seems to be Spotify’s new plan for video.

Some video content will be exclusive, the company says. Nerdist News will go live on Spotify hours before you see it elsewhere. You’ll also see video from places like Comedy Central.

“Today we’re introducing a new Spotify experience that’s more accessible, personal and usable than anything in music,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said. He said this includes new types of content on Spotify, like “non-music content” and “better experiences.”

A move into creating and distributing video can help set Spotify apart from the other services in the increasingly crowded music streaming space. Apple is reportedly relaunching Beats Music soon, and Jay Z’s Tidal launched recently too.

At Spotify’s press event Wednesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said the company has streamed 25 billion hours of music as of this year, and that Spotify itself makes up half of all streaming dollars.

Reports earlier this month said Spotify was going to make the leap into original video streaming content. The WSJ reported that Spotify has been in talks with companies that create and share videos for YouTube to create material for an upcoming video streaming service of its own.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.