Here's Some Inside Running On How Today's RBA Statement Will Roll

Even though no one really expects the RBA to move rates today, the market is nonetheless waiting on tenterhooks to see what the Governor will say in his statement about the Aussie dollar, domestic growth, the local employment market and of course, the tensions that are rising in global markets.

It means that we’ll be devouring every letter and every word of the statement that will be released by the Governor this afternoon at 2.30pm AEDT.

But if you’re wondering what exactly you need to look out for in the statement, here is a cracking preview from Annette Beacher, TD Securities’ head of Asia Pacific strategy.

For the record, Beacher thinks rates are headed up twice in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.