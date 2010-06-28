Here's Some Great Close-Up Footage Of Police And G20 Protesters Clashing In Toronto

We already told you about what happened this past weekend inside the G20 summit in Toronto, where world leaders met to talk about global financial recovery. Now here’s a look at what happened on the streets, where hordes of demonstrators converged to protest the event.



Police beat and arrested a reporter from The Guardian. They also arrested two photographers from Canada’s National Post. Another journalist managed to film his own spontaneous police beating and then published it on The Huffington Post. Hundreds were detained. Good times!

These big anti-globalization protests became a thing back in 1999 during the WTO meeting in Seattle, and at every one of them since, it’s been the same predictable story—thousands of protestors show up to demonstrate peacefully, but then there’s always a smaller contingent of whackadoo radicals that goes around smashing cars and windows and setting things on fire. And that’s what ultimately makes the headlines (CNN: “G-20 protests plagued by violence, vandalism”), which gives all of the demonstrators an undeserved bad wrap, which in turn causes many of them to grossly exaggerate the shortcomings of the mainstream media. Yawn.

But at least now we have YouTube, which provides an immediate, raw, and as unfiltered-as-possible glimpse into events like this.

YouTube has dozens of amateur clips from the G20 protests, many of which show the police getting pretty rough.

