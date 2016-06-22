Here's some good news for Australian air travellers

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

If you’re a frequent flyer in Australia and think that delays are becoming few and far between, you’d be right. They are.

According to data released by the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics (BITRE), 88.4% of domestic flights departed on time in May, well above the long-run average of 84.2%.

On-time arrivals stood at 87.8%, again above the historic average of 82.8%.

Just 1.2% of flights were cancelled during the month, below the 1.4% average of the past 13 years.

The airlines covered by the BITRE include Jetstar, Qantas, QantasLink, Regional Express, Tigerair Australia, Virgin Australia and Virgin Australia Regional Airlines.

As the chart below reveals, the industry trend for on-time departure and arrivals is continuing to trend higher, no doubt to the satisfaction, and relief, of those who fly regularly.

Of the major airlines, the BITRE reports that Virgin Australia had the best on-time performance for both departures and arrivals, clocking up figures of 91.1% and 90.1% respectively.

For on-time departure performance, Virgin was followed by Qantas (90.5%), Tigerair Australia (87.5%) and Jetstar (79.3%).

In terms of arrivals, Qantas (89%) took out second spot, followed by Tigerair Australia (86.3%) and Jetstar (82.6%).

Here’s the performance of individual airlines in May, including regional carriers, courtesy of the BITRE.

