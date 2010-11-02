US

Cazenove's Robin Griffiths: Here's Some Dividend Stocks Investors Are Diving Into After Fleeing Treasuries

Gregory White

Robin Griffiths of Cazenove Capital spoke to CNBC this morning about some stocks that are beating bonds right now.

  • 0:25 In order to stay bullish we need to maintain a pattern of highs and lows and break above April’s highs.
  • 0:50 The market assumes President Obama is going to lose the house but not the senate. Could go higher if he loses both.
  • 1:10 We’re likely to get some market movement around the FOMC, with certain participants preferring different amounts of stimulus.
  • 2:00 The public have been backing out of treasuries, most notably the 30-year. The Fed will be driving the treasury market.
  • 2:30 It is now more appealing for investors to look at dividend stocks. Deutsche Telekom is an example of that, which yields over 7%, better than any government bond.
  • 3:10 Currency needs to be watched now. And with a strong currency, Nestle is appealing, with a yield over 3%.

 

