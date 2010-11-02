Cazenove's Robin Griffiths: Here's Some Dividend Stocks Investors Are Diving Into After Fleeing Treasuries

Robin Griffiths of Cazenove Capital spoke to CNBC this morning about some stocks that are beating bonds right now.



0:25 In order to stay bullish we need to maintain a pattern of highs and lows and break above April’s highs.

0:50 The market assumes President Obama is going to lose the house but not the senate. Could go higher if he loses both.

1:10 We’re likely to get some market movement around the FOMC, with certain participants preferring different amounts of stimulus.

2:00 The public have been backing out of treasuries, most notably the 30-year. The Fed will be driving the treasury market.

2:30 It is now more appealing for investors to look at dividend stocks. Deutsche Telekom is an example of that, which yields over 7%, better than any government bond.

3:10 Currency needs to be watched now. And with a strong currency, Nestle is appealing, with a yield over 3%.





