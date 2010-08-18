Here's Shopkick's Special Sauce: A Box In Every Store That Verifies You're Really There

Shopkick is a new iPhone app for shopping, which lets you “check-in” to stores, browse special deals, collect points, and earn real-money rewards.



So with actual money involved, what’s to prevent people from gaming the system? How does Shopkick know you’re actually inside a store, and not checking in from across the street or across town?

This cheap hardware device, which is mounted somewhere in a store. It emits a sound that your ears can’t hear, but your phone can detect. That’s how the Shopkick app knows you’re actually in the store. (Each store has a different pitch.)

Shopkick cofounder and CTO Aaron Emigh tells us that it’s been tested extensively and doesn’t hurt people or dogs. He also says it can’t be faked, so no Cap’n Crunch Shopkick phreaking.

