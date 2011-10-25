Here's Saturday Night Live's Pitch-Perfect Tribute To Steve Jobs

Saturday Night Live has an incredible clip on Hulu from a recent dress rehearsal.



In the mock Charlie Rose episode, fake Mark Zuckerberg, Arianna Huffington, Reed Hastings, and Rupert Murdoch talk about how they can never match the passed Apple founder.

Just one example:

Zuckerberg: “Mr. Jobs taught me that you could bring beauty to the world of technology. He wanted his products to be works of art that were both efficient and elegant.”

Rose: And how do you apply that elegance to Facebook.com?

Zuckerberg: “Oh, I don’t. Not at all. Facebook.com started off as a simple, user-friendly website, but now it’s just a mess. It’s covered in ad and invites from local bands. Like the bulletin board at an annoying coffee shop.

It continues like that for six more minutes.

Here’s the full clip:



