Here's Samsung's Step-By-Step Guide On How To Copy An iPhone

We may finally have the smoking gun in the patent case between Apple and Samsung.Apple successfully entered a massive 132-page internal Samsung report into evidence on Tuesday, which shows how engineers at Samsung methodically analysed more than 100 features of the iPhone’s user interface to see how its own phones compared.



These features range from everything like the browsing experience to the lay out of numbers on the keypad.

The engineers who put together the report repeatedly suggest Samsung tweak the features to be more like the iPhone.

We got the report from All Things D, and we’ve picked out the most interesting examples of Samsung leaning on Apple design work to improve its own phone.

