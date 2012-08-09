Here's Samsung's Step-By-Step Guide On How To Copy An iPhone

Photo: Scribd
We may finally have the smoking gun in the patent case between Apple and Samsung.Apple successfully entered a massive 132-page internal Samsung report into evidence on Tuesday, which shows how engineers at Samsung methodically analysed more than 100 features of the iPhone’s user interface to see how its own phones compared.
These features range from everything like the browsing experience to the lay out of numbers on the keypad.
The engineers who put together the report repeatedly suggest Samsung tweak the features to be more like the iPhone.
We got the report from All Things D, and we’ve picked out the most interesting examples of Samsung leaning on Apple design work to improve its own phone.
Samsung's product engineering team put together this report in 2010 to compare the features on Samsung's Galaxy S1 smartphone with those on the iPhone.
The engineers find that dozens and dozens of the features on Samsung's smartphone need to be made more like the iPhone.
Many of these features may appear relatively insignificant. For example, the report notes that the calendar and memo apps on Samsung's phone don't switch to landscape mode the way they do on the iPhone.
And the fact that the browser on Samsung's phone doesn't display the number of windows open the way Safari does on the iPhone.
Then there are features with mistakes that just seem glaringly obvious, like the fact that Samsung's calendar app doesn't show the right day on the home screen.
We're sure Apple will argue that it's exactly all of these seemingly insignificant features which create the unique experience of using an Apple product.
Indeed, some of these features are Apple innovations that users might take for granted, like having a simple way to copy and paste text.
Samsung even looked to Apple for inspiration on the most basic features of the phone, like how to design the buttons on the keypad.
For most of these critiques, the report recommends tweaking the feature to make it more like the iPhone.
The engineers keep hammering the point that Samsung needs to make the features on its smartphones simpler and more intuitive, as they are on the iPhone.
For example, users should be able to quickly scroll up to the top of a web page just by tapping the caption bar.
And the e-mail inbox should automatically update when you open it up, rather than require the user to click the refresh button.
Even while Samsung was drawing influence from the iPhone's design, the report also urges Samsung to differentiate some of its feature designs from the iPhone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.