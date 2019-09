Here’s Samsung’s first promotional video for its new Galaxy S4 phone. It’s just under four and a half minutes long, and follows the usual new-product-intro consumer video rules: The new phone is the star, there are lots of specs, and a disembodied hand taps and swipes its way through all the features.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.